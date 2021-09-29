Eye on Education: Being school-smart and being life-smart not the same
There isn’t a parent on the planet who doesn’t want smart kids. Everybody knows that being smart can be the gateway to success in life. Educators over the years have devised all kinds of ways to measure what many people consider “smartness” – IQ tests, school grades, academic awards, achievement test scores, SAT scores, college admissions, etc. While such measures can provide “snapshots” of intellectual ability, they really don’t capture the full picture. They also raise an important question: Is being smart the same as being intelligent?www.dailyrepublic.com
Comments / 0