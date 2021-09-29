Eye on Education: Being school-smart and being life-smart not the same

Having faced the real-world reality check many of us experience, former Northland Pioneer College (NPC), student Paula Fish realized that she needed more education and training to support herself and her children. As such, she sought out NPC and graduated with a degree in cosmetology in 1998. Fish can attest to the broad range and spectrum of classes available at NPC, and the diversity of the college’s students, which she greatly appreciated as attending college was somewhat daunting for her at the time. She now highly encourages others to continue their educational path and consider attending NPC, even if it means taking only one class a semester. “You don’t have to be on a timeline, as long as you finish what you start.” Fish’s mantra is, “No matter how long it takes, don’t give up on your dreams. Asking for help shows that you are committed to your goals and sets you on a path for growth.” She explains, “We all have choices to make; give up, give in, or give it all you’ve got! Make the right choice.”

