Football season is in — which means tailgating fashion is in as well. As much as students enjoy the game itself, tailgating fashion can be a crucial part of game day. Morgan Lang, a cashier at the Student Book Store downtown, said since the coronavirus, he doesn’t see as many people downtown besides students. But when it comes to games, there are still a lot of people in town.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 8 DAYS AGO