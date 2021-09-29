7 Things: Biden Afghanistan lie exposed, Alabama could get new prison in spite of federal government demands, Shelby trying to avoid a government shutdown and more …
7. Even Obama believes we have open borders right now. The obviously open border between Mexico and the United States has been a constant source of consternation for President Joe Biden and his administration. Illegal immigrants are successfully gaining entry into the country at record numbers. It has gotten so bad that even Biden’s former boss is accidentally calling him out.yellowhammernews.com
Comments / 0