Here are your new hosts for the ‘GamesMaster’ TV show revival
The cult British television gaming show GamesMaster has announced its brand new hosts for its revival after being last broadcast in 1998. As revealed by GamesRadar today (September 29), Frankie Ward, Robert Florence, and Ty Logan will be GamesMaster‘s new hosts, with Florence also serving as the show’s creative consultant and the lead presenter, taking on the mantle of the programme’s original presenter Dominik Diamond.www.nme.com
Comments / 0