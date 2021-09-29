Expert Series: What can you learn from the brain of a planner?
(BPT) - By Luca Cazzanti, director of data science at Zulily. "The early bird catches the worm" is an old adage that implies with proper planning you'll improve your chances at success, but new research about the brain of the planner found that it's just as much about what you don't want as what you do want. In fact, avoiding stress and managing anxiety are key factors in how people choose to tackle their to-do lists and other life responsibilities.www.seattlepi.com
