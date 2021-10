The Pittsburgh Steelers have produced a whopping three takeaways so far through the first four games of the season. With one interception by safety Terrell Edmunds and a fumble recovery each from lineman Cameron Heyward and outside linebacker T.J. Watt, they are well off the pace they have set in this area in recent years. Head coach Mike Tomlin talked about what they can do to correct that going forward.

