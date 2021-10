Sean Hannity is none too pleased with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, which he made abundantly clear during Wednesday night’s airing of Hannity. As Congress plays a game of chicken with raising a debt ceiling so that the federal government can ostensibly pay off bills of past spending, much of which came from the Trump administration. McConnell appears to have been the first to blink, as he suggested a short-term solution that literally “kicks the can” of this crucial fiscal issue a month or so down the road.

