Grave marker ceremony at Canandaigua Cemetery recognizes veteran's service in War of 1812
CANANDAIGUA — A soldier's service in the War of 1812 was recognized Sunday with the placement of a marker at his grave in southwestern Lenawee County. Sgt. Elias Breese served under Lt. Jacob Swartwood’s regiment in Gen. Mathew Carpenter’s 18th Brigade of New York Militia during the War of 1812, Elijah Shalis, webmaster of the Michigan Society of the War of 1812, said in an email. He and his wife, Deborah Bennett, later came to Michigan when Elias’ son, Solomon, moved here.www.lenconnect.com
