Battlefield 2042 Open Beta Announced, Will Commence In October

By Alex Levine
mxdwn.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re quickly approaching the release date for Battlefield 2042. Despite a very brief delay from its original launch date, the game is still considered one of the more anticipated releases of the year, and after its initial reveal, the hype is at an all-time high. Thankfully EA has decided to allow the fans to try the game out for themselves as the company has announced that there will be an Open Beta event taking place next month. The company has revealed this, along with the ever so important PC requirements for those looking to purchase the game on their desktop.

games.mxdwn.com

gamepressure.com

Battlefield 2042 Open Beta Trailer, Requirements and Official Schedule

This afternoon we learned the launch date for the Battlefield 2042 open beta, and we also received a short trailer for the upcoming game. This afternoon, Electronic Arts revealed the start and end date for the Battlefield 2042 beta. The tests will take place from October 6 to 9, 2021. This means that the leaks we informed about yesterday turned out to be true.
VIDEO GAMES
theplaystationbrahs.com

Battlefield 2042 Open Beta Access Starts October 6th for Pre-orders/EA Play Members, October 8th for Everyone Else

Even though it was recently delayed by barely alnost a month, DICE is ready to give Battlefield fans a scrumptious taste of what’s to come with Battlefield 2042!. Starting on October 6th, those who pre-order/are EA Play members will have access to the open beta until October 9th. For those who have yet to pre-order, ‘full’ open beta access begins on October 8 and also ends on the 9th. Pre-load begins on October 5th.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Battlefield 2042 Open Beta Requires Xbox Live Gold but not PlayStation Plus

DICE recently confirmed that its open beta for Battlefield 2042 would be taking place from October 6th to 9th with pre-loads starting on October 5th. Pre-orders receive early access and can partake in the new Orbital map on Conquest. While the open beta will be available for all platforms, Xbox players need Xbox Live Gold to access it, as per the official FAQ.
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

Some New World Servers Will No Longer Allow New Characters

New World is finally out, and players have been loving the new MMO, but there’s just one issue: some of New World’s servers are actually filling up entirely, preventing new players from joining at all. New World has been extraordinarily well received since its’ release, but it looks like it’s...
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

Epic Games Store Finally Gets Achievements Next Week

It’s been nearly three years since the Epic Games Store officially launched, bringing in a new and heavy competitor to Steam in the PC gaming market. Despite the company’s practices on bringing in exclusive titles, it’s fully established itself as a viable option for those in the PC gaming community. However, one of the things that has been repeatedly requested by fans has been actual launcher achievements for the titles they play on it. The wait has come to an end, as Epic Games has announced that they will be officially implementing their own achievements for the Epic Game Store starting next week for select titles.
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

Elder Scrolls Online: Deadlands Receives Release Date

Today the final DLC of Elder Scrolls Online got a release date. Coming to PC, Mac, and Stadia on November 1 and PlayStation and Xbox on November 16, Elder Scrolls Online: Deadlands will conclude the game’s Gates of Oblivion storyline. This DLC finale will include around 20 hours of new story content, taking inspiration from 2006’s The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion.
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

Wardens, Picture Mode And Noble Pokémon In Upcoming Pokémon Legends: Arceus

The Pokémon Company released last week a video updating fans on all of the new features and characters coming to the new Pokémon Legends: Arceus game. In the video, the main character of the game can ride pokémon to travel through the Hisui region along with customizing the players’ looks through various costumes. Two exciting updates were related to Wardens, guardians of special pokemon, and Noble Pokémon, pokémon blessed with a special power.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

The Battlefield 2042 open beta has stunning spectacle and predictable problems

Battlefield players will forgive a lot, particularly when it comes to large scale maps and player counts. I'm not saying that in the abstract; I'm one of those players and have been since 2005, back when the Battlefield 2: Modern Combat multiplayer servers came online for PlayStation 2. And we'll forgive even more for spectacle, the kind that only DICE knows how to channel through massive multiplayer arenas, and that Battlefield 2042 achieves with ease.
VIDEO GAMES
Xbox
Nvidia
Technology
Video Games
mxdwn.com

Hundred Days Wine Simulation Game is Coming to Mobile This Week

The new winemaking simulation game, Hundred Days, will be available for download on iOS and Android devices one week from today on Wednesday, October 13th, 2021. The game is currently available on Steam and Switch. You can also pre-order and pre-register in advance for $5.99 on the App Store and on Google Play. Developers, Pixmain, an Indie game publisher, and Broken Arms Games have been working together to create a beautiful and detailed project with a unique art style that illicitness cravings for wine.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Battlefield 2042 Open Beta Early Access Gameplay Footage Emerges Online

The Battlefield 2042 Open Beta is now available for Early Access users, and folk have already started revealing how the game performs in various videos. The performance targets are reported as follows, with PS5 leading the pack at 2160p/60 FPS followed by PS4 Pro at 1620p/60 FPS and finally PS4 at 1080 and 60 FPS. You can check out the various gameplay videos throughout the article.
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

Kingdom Hearts’ Sora Is The Final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC Character

Last month, Nintendo revealed in a Nintendo Direct that the last Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC character reveal would be happening today. Earlier this morning, Masahiro Sakurai, the Super Smash Bros. series director revealed that Sora from the Kingdom Hearts series has joined the fight. Like the past Challenger packs, this last one includes a new stage and a selection of music tracks from the Kingdom Hearts franchise. Challenger Pack 11 costs $5.99 and its also part of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass Vol. 2. The Fighters Pass Vol.2 costs $29.99 and also includes Min Min from ARMS, Steve & Alex from Minecraft, Sephiroth from Final Fantasy VII, Pyra/Mythra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2, and Kazuya from the TEKKEN franchise. Sora will be added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on October 18.
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

The Pokémon Company and Universal Studios Japan Announce a Partnership, Commences in 2022

Looks like The Pokemon Company is once again branching out into other alleyways and avenues. This time it’s something that actually makes a lot of sense, theme parks. This specific new venture is with Universal Studios Japan, and as revealed by notable Pokemon aficionado Serebii, both entities have announced a partnership to create new theme park attractions for the formers venues. This new partnership will officially commence next year in 2022, with the projected end time frame being near the end of the same year.
WORLD
dotesports.com

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate to host Metroid Dread-themed spirit board event

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate usually announces their upcoming weekly spirit event on a Tuesday, but due to the massive final character reveal that took place yesterday, it was seemingly pushed the announcement back. Nonetheless, this week’s Super Smash Bros. Ultimate spirit event will be themed after the newly released Metroid...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

17 video games to play at home this autumn, from The Sims 4 to Animal Crossing

Be it due to the pandemic, or simply just bad weather, most of us have spent a lot of time indoors over the past year.When going outside isn’t an option, where do we turn to for a sense of escape?The answer, for many, is video games. Last year, statistics skyrocketed during quarantine – with people increasingly relying on their consoles and computers for diversion.While old favourites such as Fifa, Fortnite or Grand Theft Auto remain steadfastly popular, others may want something a little more off the beaten track. Here is a list of games that are well worth checking...
FIFA
mxdwn.com

A Juggler’s Tale Review

A Juggler’s Tale, by German studio kaleidoscube, came out on September 29, 2021, published by German publisher Mixtvision. The game is a cinematic puzzle platformer and centers on a European-style fairytale about a young circus performer named Abby, who escapes from the circus and seeks freedom. What makes the game particularly unique though, is that Abby, along with all of the other people in her world, is a marionette, complete with strings rising up into the heavens. Puzzles often utilize these strings, forcing players to view Abby not just in the context of her world, but also as a character aware she’s in a fictional world.
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

Xbox 20th Anniversary Controller and Headset Revealed, Comes Out Next Month

Microsoft continues their 20th Anniversary Celebration with some more accessories. The company has been slowly rolling out new merchandise to commemorate the 20th Anniversary of the original Xbox which launched in 2001. The newest pieces are two very integral aspects of any video gamer; a controller and a headset. The company has officially unveiled the Xbox 20th Anniversary Controller and Headset, both of which are available to pre-order right now and will launch on November 15, the official anniversary date.
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

Rockstar Games Announces Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy-The Definitive Edition

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy-The Definitive Edition has officially been confirmed today by Rockstar Games. This confirmation comes after recent rumors of a remaster being made. The game will include Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. Rockstar Games gives details about...
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Long-rumored Grand Theft Auto III remasters finally confirmed

Back in August, we heard that Rockstar was allegedly plotting a trio of Grand Theft Auto remasters. Those rumors claimed that Rockstar was looking to remaster the PS2-era Grand Theft Auto games for modern platforms – namely GTA III, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas. Today, after years of rumors, Rockstar finally confirmed that all three remasters would be … Continue reading
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

PC Building Simulator free at Epic Games, for now

The latest in Epic Games freebies is just about the most nerdy game one can imagine. The Irregular Corporation initially released the game back at the start of the year 2019, and it exists now on multiple platforms. This game was build on the Unity engine and can be played on Windows, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Where to pre-order the Nintendo Switch OLED in the UK

Update: The Nintendo Switch OLED is currently in stock and available to pre-order at Amazon, Argos, the My Nintendo Store, Game and Simply Games. Read on for more information. In 2019, rumours of a new, beefed-up Switch had begun making the rounds on the internet. There were whispers that Nintendo was developing new components for an upgraded console. The Nintendo Switch “pro”, as the fans dubbed it, would get 4K support and a 1080p screen, the reports said, and it would be unveiled at the E3 gaming expo in 2021.But when Nintendo’s E3 showcase came and went, without...
VIDEO GAMES

