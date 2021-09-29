Bryce Harper Doesn’t Want Your Praise. But He Needs Your Doubt.

For players eager to win now, the usual move is to want their teams to add veteran players to help put the club over the top. Bryce Harper may be an exception, as when speaking to The Athletic’s Matt Gelb and other reporters following the Phillies’ season-ending loss to the Marlins, Harper stressed that “we can’t just keep going out and buying and buying and buying. We need homegrown talent. When you look at teams that have homegrown talent, those are the teams that have success….We need guys to come up from the minor leagues and have success and be successful. Not have to go up and down.”

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO