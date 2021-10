This story was originally published on Jun 29, 2021 and last updated on Sep 27, 2021. Time was, OnePlus phones were always incredible deals, but the price crept upward with each iteration, and now we're in a place where OnePlus is competing with Samsung in the flagship space. The company can still bring a great value to the market, just not at the high-end. The Nord N200 5G is currently the cheapest 5G phone in the US, and it comes with remarkably little in the way of "5G tax." For $240, you get a 1080p display, the brand new Snapdragon 480 SoC, and pretty good software.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO