Public Safety

The AP Interview: Capitol Police chief sees rising threats

By Associated Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The newly installed chief of the U.S. Capitol Police says the force, still struggling six months after an insurrection that left its officers battled, bloodied and bruised, “cannot afford to be complacent.” The risk to lawmakers is higher than ever. And the threat from lone-wolf attackers is only growing.

