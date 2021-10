LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Ever wonder how EPCOT’s Food and Wine Festival got started?. "It started in 1996 as a way to bring guests to EPCOT during that time in the fall where we had a gap in some of our attendance, which, you know, is a good problem to solve. We have great chefs from all around the world, international cuisine, of course, known as the foodie part. So, food was the natural fit," said Dave Kesting, Disney’s General Manager of Festivals.

