Florida State

Five things to know about Florida State, who has the worst record in the ACC (opponent preview)

By Mike Curtis
Syracuse.com
 9 days ago
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse will begin conference play this weekend when it travels to Tallahassee to face a winless Florida State team. Both teams are headed in opposite directions after the first third of the season. Syracuse (3-1) has won three of its first four games against Ohio, Rutgers, Albany and Liberty. Florida State (0-4, 0-2 ACC) has lost its first four games, coming off a 31-23 loss to Louisville last week.

Syracuse’s Tommy DeVito looks to Jalen Hurts on handling losing job: ‘I could have gone two ways with it’

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse quarterback Tommy DeVito said he is looking toward former Alabama and Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts for an example of how to move on from losing his starting job to Garrett Shrader, while acknowledging that his situation is different from players like Taj Harris and Jarveon Howard who have left the SU program in recent weeks.
For second season in a row, CNY rivals sideline football game

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The rivalry between Class B football foes Homer and Westhill remains suspended in time. Friday’s game between the schools on the Warriors’ home field has been postponed by Covid protocols. The issue appears to be on the Westhill side. Homer athletic director Todd Lisi said his school is fine to play and Westhill AD Jen Smarrelli would not discuss the issue.
