Five things to know about Florida State, who has the worst record in the ACC (opponent preview)

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse will begin conference play this weekend when it travels to Tallahassee to face a winless Florida State team. Both teams are headed in opposite directions after the first third of the season. Syracuse (3-1) has won three of its first four games against Ohio, Rutgers, Albany and Liberty. Florida State (0-4, 0-2 ACC) has lost its first four games, coming off a 31-23 loss to Louisville last week.