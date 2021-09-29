School schedule changes this week
Scotland County Traditional Schools students will follow an Early Release Schedule on Thursday, September 30th:
Elementary: 8:00 – 11:00 am
Middle: 8:30 am – 12:00 pm
SHS: 7:40 – 11:20 am
Shaw: 7:45 – 10:50 am
SEarCH: Will operate on a NORMAL SCHEDULE.
Underlined times are for release.
On Friday, October 1st – there will be no classes for Scotland County Traditional Schools or SEarCH. This will be a District-wide Professional Development Day for Administration, Faculty, and Staff.
