Scotland County, NC

School schedule changes this week

By Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 9 days ago

Scotland County Traditional Schools students will follow an Early Release Schedule on Thursday, September 30th:

Elementary: 8:00 – 11:00 am

Middle: 8:30 am – 12:00 pm

SHS: 7:40 – 11:20 am

Shaw: 7:45 – 10:50 am

SEarCH: Will operate on a NORMAL SCHEDULE.

Underlined times are for release.

On Friday, October 1st – there will be no classes for Scotland County Traditional Schools or SEarCH. This will be a District-wide Professional Development Day for Administration, Faculty, and Staff.

