School schedule changes this week

On behalf of the Scotland County Highland Games, its Board of Directors, and all volunteers and committee members we would like to thank the Scotland County community for their support of the recent Scotland County Highland Games held last weekend. This was our 12th event, after having to cancel last year, and was by far our most successful in terms of attendance since its inception. Once again, Laurinburg is “on the map” for a lot of folks who had not visited before but who will be back.

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO