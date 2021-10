A popular Birmingham-based restaurant franchise is preparing to open another location in Tennessee, with more on the way. Cajun Steamer Bar & Grill is planning a grand opening for its Murfreesboro restaurant, 2108 Medical Center Pkwy, on Nov. 2. It will be open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO