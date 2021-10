Everyone has their New Years Eve preferences. Many like to see the ball drop in Times Square, others stay home, and some prefer to see Phish at Madison Square Garden. If you fall in the latter camp, you’re in luck. Trey Anastasio and Co. jam their way into MSG from Dec. 29-Jan. 1 to perform their signature longform style rock-and-roll for four nights.

