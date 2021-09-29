Weather Forecast For Rockport
ROCKPORT, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 66 °F, low 52 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Thursday, September 30
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 47 °F
- 12 mph wind
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 64 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
