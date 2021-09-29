Watseka Daily Weather Forecast
WATSEKA, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
