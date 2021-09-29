Watseka Daily Weather Forecast

WATSEKA, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, September 29 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, September 30 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 1 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 2 Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



