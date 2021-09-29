4-Day Weather Forecast For Brady

BRADY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, September 29 Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 90 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, September 30 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 65 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Friday, October 1 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 78 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 2 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.