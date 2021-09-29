CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, TX

Wednesday rain in Fairfield: Ideas to make the most of it

Fairfield Today
Fairfield Today
 9 days ago

(FAIRFIELD, TX) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Fairfield Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fairfield:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0cBa6iaz00

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

#Sunbreak#Nws
Fairfield Today

Fairfield Today

Fairfield, TX
