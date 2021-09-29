Daily Weather Forecast For Algona

ALGONA, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, September 29 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Thursday, September 30 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 79 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Friday, October 1 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 75 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 2 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 73 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



