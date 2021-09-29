Daily Weather Forecast For Algona
ALGONA, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 30
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 79 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 75 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 73 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
