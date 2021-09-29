Truth Or Consequences Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, September 29 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Thursday, September 30 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 77 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, October 1 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 70 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 2 Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 75 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



