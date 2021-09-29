Truth Or Consequences Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 30
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 77 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, October 1
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 70 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 75 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0