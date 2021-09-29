CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, VT

Take advantage of a rainy Wednesday in Newport

 9 days ago

(NEWPORT, VT) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Newport Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Newport:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0cBa6aXB00

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 53 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 52 °F, low 38 °F
    • 3 to 14 mph wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Isolated rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Slight Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 58 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

