Daily Weather Forecast For Kingfisher
KINGFISHER, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, September 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 86 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 79 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
