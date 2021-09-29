Daily Weather Forecast For Kingfisher

KINGFISHER, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, September 29 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 90 °F, low 66 °F Windy: 21 mph



Thursday, September 30 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 86 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Friday, October 1 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 79 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 2 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.