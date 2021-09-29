Fort Plain Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
FORT PLAIN, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Thursday, September 30
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 66 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0