Daily Weather Forecast For Sidney
SIDNEY, MT - Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
