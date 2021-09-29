Quitman Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

QUITMAN, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, September 29 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 87 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, September 30 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 88 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 1 Showers And Thunderstorms High 81 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 2 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 79 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



