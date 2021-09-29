CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. natgas ease on mild weather, expected big U.S. storage build

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago

Sept 29 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased on Wednesday on forecasts for continued mild weather over the next two weeks, which should allow utilities to put enough gas into storage for the winter heating season when demand for the fuel peaks. Stockpiles were about 7% below normal for this time of year in the United States versus over 20% below normal in some European countries, according to analysts and government data. U.S. prices fell even though gas in Asia traded at fresh record highs and forecasts for more U.S. demand over the next two weeks as warmer-than-usual weather in some parts of the country will cause some homes and businesses to keep using their air conditioners. On their first day as the front month, gas futures for November delivery fell 8.7 cents, or 1.5%, to $5.793 per million British thermal units at 8:15 a.m. EDT (1215 GMT). On Tuesday, when the October future was still the front-month, the contract closed at its highest level since February 2014 for a second day in a row as soaring global gas prices keep demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas strong. The United States exports about 10% of the gas it produces as LNG. Sharp price increases over the past few days pushed futures at-the-money implied volatility to 91.4%, its highest since February. In February, implied volatility, a determinant of an option's premium, soared to 115.1% during the Texas freeze, its second highest on record. Soaring gas prices this week also cut the premium of oil futures over gas to its lowest since November 2020. Over the last several years, that premium has prompted U.S. energy firms to focus most of their drilling activity on finding more oil instead of gas because crude was the more valuable commodity. The oil-to-gas ratio, or level at which oil trades compared with gas, fell to 12-to-1. So far in 2021, crude has traded about 20 times over gas. That compares with crude's average premium over gas of 19 times in 2020 and a five-year average (2015-2019) of 20 times. Crude, however, remains more valuable than gas. On an energy equivalent basis, oil should trade only six times over gas. Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell to an average of 90.9 billion cubic feet per day so far in September from 92.0 bcfd in August, due mostly to Hurricane Ida-related losses along the Gulf Coast. That compares with a monthly record of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019. With the coming of seasonally cooler weather, Refinitiv projected that average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 82.6 bcfd this week to 83.7 bcfd next week as homes and businesses start cranking up their heaters. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv expected on Tuesday. With gas prices at or near record highs of around $28 per mmBtu in Europe and $29 in Asia versus just about $6 in the United States, traders said buyers around the world would keep purchasing all the LNG the United States could produce. Despite reductions at several plants this month, the amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants slipped modestly to an average of 10.3 bcfd so far in September from 10.5 bcfd in August, according to Refinitiv. But no matter how high global prices rise, the United States only has the capacity to turn about 10.5 bcfd of gas into LNG. Global markets will have to wait until later this year to get more from the United States when the sixth liquefaction train at Cheniere Energy Inc's Sabine Pass and Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu Pass in Louisiana will likely start producing LNG in test mode. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Sep 24 Sep 17 Sep 24 average (Forecast) (Actual) Sep 24 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 82 76 74 72 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,164 3,082 3,745 3,383 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -6.5% -6.9% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year Last Year Average Average 2020 (2016-2020) Henry Hub 5.78 5.24 2.28 2.13 2.66 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 27.98 28.89 3.94 3.24 5.19 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 29.35 29.20 4.63 4.22 6.49 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 39 45 61 74 87 U.S. GFS CDDs 79 73 76 75 66 U.S. GFS TDDs 118 118 137 151 151 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 91.8 91.6 91.8 88.4 82.6 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.2 7.4 7.0 6.6 7.6 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 99.0 98.9 98.8 95.0 90.3 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.4 2.0 2.1 2.2 2.3 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.8 5.6 5.8 6.1 5.0 U.S. LNG Exports 9.9 10.3 10.5 6.8 3.1 U.S. Commercial 4.9 5.0 5.1 5.6 4.8 U.S. Residential 4.1 4.3 4.4 5.4 3.8 U.S. Power Plant 31.4 28.1 28.6 30.5 32.8 U.S. Industrial 21.0 20.9 20.9 22.0 21.1 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.4 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.8 1.7 1.7 1.7 1.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 67.9 64.6 65.3 69.8 68.9 Total U.S. Demand 86.0 82.6 83.7 84.9 79.3 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 5.94 5.53 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 4.69 4.40 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 7.26 7.23 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 4.75 4.41 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 5.44 5.03 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 4.86 4.55 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 7.33 7.02 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 5.45 5.17 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 48.00 55.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 51.00 48.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 53.25 52.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 65.56 54.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 61.00 47.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 60.00 49.00 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Mark Porter)

Reuters

U.S. natgas flat as mild U.S. weather offsets strong global LNG demand

Oct 8 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures held steady for a second day in a row on Friday as forecasts for mild weather and low heating demand through late October offset expectations that insatiable global demand for the fuel would keep U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) strong. Traders also noted that a growing belief that the United States will have enough gas in storage for the winter after four weeks of bigger-than-usual storage builds and a lack of capacity to produce more LNG for export has kept U.S. prices from rocketing to the sky-high levels seen in Europe and Asia. Moreover, with U.S. gas production rising and heating demand expected to remain low for the rest of the month, traders noted U.S. utilities should be able to keep putting more gas into storage than usual for weeks to come. Looking ahead, analysts expect U.S. inventories will top 3.5 tcf by the start of the winter heating season in November, which they said would be a comfortable level even though it falls short of the 3.7 tcf five-year average. That is nowhere near as dire as in Europe where analysts say gas storage is over 20% below normal in some countries. But pipeline constraints and competition for expensive LNG were expected to boost prices to multi-year highs in California and New England this winter. Front-month gas futures fell 1.1 cents, or 0.2%, to $5.666 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:33 a.m. EDT (1233 GMT). In an extremely volatile week of trade, the contract was only on track to rise less than 1%, which would put it up for a seventh week in a row for the first time since December 2013. Earlier this week, the front-month soared over 9% to a 12-year high on Tuesday and collapsed over 10% on Wednesday. Weeks of rapid changes in U.S. gas futures boosted implied volatility to an all-time high earlier this week. The market uses implied volatility to estimate likely price changes in the future. Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to an average of 92.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in October from 91.1 bcfd in September. That compares with a monthly record of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019. Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 86.1 bcfd this week to 84.8 bcfd next as the weather turns milder before edging up to 85.1 bcfd in two weeks as more homes and businesses start to turn on their heaters. Those forecasts were similar to what Refinitiv expected on Thursday. With gas prices near $32 per mmBtu in Europe and $33 in Asia, versus under $6 in the United States, traders said buyers around the world should keep purchasing all the LNG the United States could produce. Refinitiv said the amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants slipped from an average of 10.4 bcfd in September to 10.0 bcfd so far in October due to short-term upsets at some Gulf Coast plants and ongoing planned maintenance at Berkshire Hathaway Energy's Cove Point LNG export plant in Maryland. Traders noted the work on Cove Point was expected to last about three weeks, meaning it could return to service early next week. But no matter how high global prices rise, the United States only has capacity to turn about 10.5 bcfd of gas into LNG. Global markets will have to wait until later this year to get more from the United States when the sixth liquefaction train at Cheniere Energy Inc's Sabine Pass and Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu Pass in Louisiana are expected to start producing LNG in test mode. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Oct 8 Oct 1 Oct 8 average (Forecast) (Actual) Oct 8 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 95 118 50 79 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,383 3,288 3,870 3,543 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -4.5% -5.1% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year Last Year Average Average 2020 (2016-2020) Henry Hub 5.73 5.52 2.84 2.13 2.66 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 31.67 34.55 4.89 3.24 5.19 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 33.08 34.05 5.97 4.22 6.49 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 73 69 61 741 122 U.S. GFS CDDs 59 66 76 75 47 U.S. GFS TDDs 132 135 137 151 169 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 91.8 92.0 92.0 87.0 83.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.6 7.4 7.4 7.2 7.5 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 99.5 99.4 99.4 94.2 90.7 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.0 2.1 2.3 2.2 2.0 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.7 5.6 5.8 6.0 5.0 U.S. LNG Exports 10.3 9.9 10.6 7.3 3.7 U.S. Commercial 5.0 5.0 5.4 5.8 6.8 U.S. Residential 4.3 4.3 5.3 5.9 7.2 U.S. Power Plant 28.4 32.0 28.3 31.4 27.7 U.S. Industrial 20.7 20.6 20.8 22.0 21.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.7 1.8 1.8 1.8 1.7 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 64.8 68.4 66.1 71.5 69.6 Total U.S. Demand 82.8 86.1 84.8 87.0 80.3 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 5.71 6.00 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 4.73 5.21 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 7.01 7.23 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 4.70 5.11 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 5.42 5.74 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 5.04 5.33 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 6.54 6.76 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 5.41 5.47 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 67.25 69.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 57.25 62.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 59.17 58.70 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 62.00 77.50 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 57.25 65.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 58.75 66.00 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
Crude Oil Price Pullback, Putin to the Rescue

A modest pullback across the oil space with Brent crude futures briefly below $80/bbl. Firstly, Russian President Putin stated that Russia could export record volumes of natural gas to Europe in order to stabilise the energy market and thus easing concerns over the ongoing energy crisis. The Deputy PM, Novak, also weighed in by noting that a quick certification of the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline could be one way to export more natural gas.
Reuters

U.S. natgas slips on mild U.S. weather, lower global prices

(Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slipped 2% to a one-week low on Friday on a drop in global gas prices and forecasts for mild weather to keep heating demand low through late October. Over the past few weeks, worries that Europe would not have enough gas in storage for...
Reuters

U.S. natgas drops near 4% on lower global prices ahead of storage report

Oct 7 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dropped almost 4% on Thursday to their lowest in almost two weeks as global prices slid from record highs and on expectations a federal report will show last week's U.S. storage build was bigger than usual for a fourth week. Big storage injections and rising U.S. output in recent weeks have convinced many in the market that the United States will have more than enough gas in inventory for the upcoming winter heating season. The situation around the rest of the world, however, is very different. Since the middle of August, global gas prices have repeatedly hit record highs as worries Europe may not have enough gas in storage for the winter and insatiable demand for the fuel in Asia have boosted demand for available liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports. But some of the world's biggest LNG importers are reducing orders in the face of the 500% gas price surge in Europe seen so far this year, raising concerns about potential long-term demand destruction for the fuel. Analysts forecast U.S. utilities added 105 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended Oct. 1. That compares with an increase of 75 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2016-2020) average increase of 81 bcf. If correct, last week's injection would boost stockpiles to 3.275 trillion cubic feet (tcf), which would be 5.5% below the five-year average of 3.464 tcf for this time of year. Looking ahead, analysts expect U.S. inventories will reach about 3.5 tcf by the start of the winter heating season in November, which they said would be a comfortable level although it falls short of the 3.7 tcf five-year average for that time of year. That is nowhere near as dire as in Europe where analysts say gas storage is over 20% below normal in some countries. After rising to a 12-year high on Tuesday and then dropping 10% on Wednesday, front-month gas futures fell 21.2 cents, or 3.7%, to $5.463 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:04 a.m. EDT (1204 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since Sept. 24. Weeks of rapid changes in U.S. gas futures boosted implied volatility to an all-time high on Tuesday. The market uses implied volatility to estimate likely price changes in the future. Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to an average of 91.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in October from 91.1 bcfd in September. That compares with a monthly record of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019. With gas prices near $34 per mmBtu in Europe and Asia, versus under $6 in the United States, traders said buyers around the world should keep purchasing all the LNG the United States could produce. Data provider Refinitiv said the amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants slipped from an average of 10.4 bcfd in September to 9.9 bcfd so far in October with short-term upsets at a few Gulf Coast plants and ongoing planned maintenance at Berkshire Hathaway Energy's Cove Point LNG export plant in Maryland. No matter how high global prices rise, the United States only has capacity to turn about 10.5 bcfd of gas into LNG. Global markets will have to wait until later this year to get more from the United States when the sixth liquefaction train at Cheniere Energy Inc's Sabine Pass and Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu Pass in Louisiana are expected to start producing LNG in test mode. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Oct 1 Sep 24 Oct 1 average (Forecast) (Actual) Oct 1 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 105 88 75 81 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,275 3,170 3,820 3,464 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -5.5% -6.3% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year Last Year Average Average 2020 (2016-2020) Henry Hub 5.52 6.32 2.84 2.13 2.66 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 34.55 46.16 4.89 3.24 5.19 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 34.05 35.07 5.97 4.22 6.49 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 69 64 61 741 118 U.S. GFS CDDs 66 67 76 75 49 U.S. GFS TDDs 135 131 137 151 167 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 91.8 91.9 92.0 87.0 83.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.6 7.4 7.4 7.2 7.5 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 99.5 99.2 99.4 94.2 90.7 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.0 2.2 2.2 2.2 2.0 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.7 5.6 5.8 6.0 5.0 U.S. LNG Exports 10.3 9.9 10.2 7.3 3.7 U.S. Commercial 5.0 5.0 5.5 5.8 6.8 U.S. Residential 4.3 4.3 5.5 5.9 7.2 U.S. Power Plant 28.4 32.0 28.3 31.4 27.7 U.S. Industrial 20.7 20.6 20.8 22.0 21.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.7 1.8 1.8 1.8 1.7 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 64.8 68.4 66.5 71.5 69.6 Total U.S. Demand 82.8 86.1 84.6 87.0 80.3 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 6.00 6.37 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 5.21 5.33 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 7.23 7.42 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 5.11 5.12 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 5.74 6.03 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 5.33 5.42 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 6.76 6.65 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 5.47 5.93 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 69.75 61.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 62.50 56.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 58.70 60.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 77.50 67.38 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 65.50 65.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 66.00 65.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Edmund Blair)
Reuters

U.S. natgas flat as rising crude offsets falling global gas prices

(Reuters) -U.S. natural gas futures held steady on Thursday as a rise in oil prices offset a decline in global gas prices from record highs. In addition, traders noted U.S. utilities added more gas to storage than usual for a fourth week in a row. Those big injections combined with rising output in recent weeks have convinced many in the market that the United States will have more than enough gas in inventory for the upcoming winter heating season.
