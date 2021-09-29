Chadron Daily Weather Forecast
CHADRON, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 45 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
