Bonners Ferry Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BONNERS FERRY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 57 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny then chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 65 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
