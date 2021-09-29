Bonners Ferry Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

BONNERS FERRY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, September 29 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 57 °F, low 38 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Thursday, September 30 Mostly sunny then chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 65 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Friday, October 1 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 64 °F, low 37 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 2 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 67 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.