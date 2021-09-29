CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hallettsville, TX

A rainy Wednesday in Hallettsville — 3 ways to take advantage of it

 9 days ago

(HALLETTSVILLE, TX) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Hallettsville Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hallettsville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0cBa5zOJ00

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
