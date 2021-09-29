Daily Weather Forecast For Buffalo
BUFFALO, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Rain showers likely during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 53 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Thursday, September 30
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 61 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0