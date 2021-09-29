Britain is paying the price for pushing should-be manual workers into university education

The big story: EU signals surrender in sausage wars. The energy crisis. The fuel crisis. The pigs-in-blankets crisis. After all the woes the Government has been facing about essential supplies, at last today has signalled the arrival of a much needed victory. Britain may have won the sausage war with the EU after Brussels offered surrender terms to keep the British banger being sold in Northern Ireland after Brexit. The European Commission plans to offer a sausage clause to bring lasting peace to the banger battles over the Northern Ireland Protocol. Read how it would work and a guide to the Protocol. Former Brexit Secretary David Davis said it was a vindication of Lord Frost's hard line approach, which comes with the EU fighting a separate battle with Poland. It prompted Ursula von der Leyen to vow that the European Commission will use "all its powers" to bring Poland to heel after a Warsaw court challenged the supremacy of EU law in the country.

