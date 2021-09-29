Britain is paying the price for pushing should-be manual workers into university education
I don’t want to let Boris Johnson off the hook for his feeble handling of the fuel crisis, but in trying to trace its long roots I was drawn to a speech made by the then new Prime Minister Gordon Brown at the University of Greenwich in October 2007. Praising the institution’s expansion drive he said: “We have 6 million unskilled workers in Britain today, we will need only a half million of these 6 million jobs in 2020, 5.5 million fewer unskilled jobs, and this disappearing demand for low skills and no skills and a rising demand for high skills explains why no young person can afford now to leave school without some skill or qualification.”www.telegraph.co.uk
Comments / 0