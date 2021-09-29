Lake City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

LAKE CITY, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, September 29 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, September 30 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 81 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 1 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 74 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 2 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 73 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 5 mph



