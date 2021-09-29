The Razer Blade 15 Advanced is $600 off at Best Buy today
Despite not being the newest model, the 2020 Razer Blade 15 Advanced still offers plenty of power, which makes its current, $600 discount at Best Buy something to consider. Although we saw an even deeper discount on the 15-inch laptop earlier this month that brought it down to $1,600, today’s $1,800 price remains a solid deal for a laptop that has an RTX 2070 Super graphics chip and a fast 300Hz refresh rate display. It even comes packaged with a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, allowing you to give your new hardware several benchmark tests.www.theverge.com
