The Razer Blade 15 Advanced is $600 off at Best Buy today

Sony is one of the largest and most trusted names in electronics, and today Best Buy is offering huge discounts on two different sets of Sony wireless noise-canceling headphones. If you’re looking to eliminate the noise of the outside world as well as the hassle of a cable, one of Sony’s over-the-ear options, the WH-CH710N headphones, are on sale today. If an in-ear solution is more what you’re after, the Sony WF-1000XM3 headphones are also part of Best Buy’s sale today. Both sets of headphones offer an exciting listening experience, and neither is likely to last long at prices as low as these.

ELECTRONICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO