A rainy Wednesday in Ganado — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(GANADO, AZ) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Ganado Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ganado:

Wednesday, September 29 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 65 °F, low 42 °F Windy: 16 mph



Thursday, September 30 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 60 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Friday, October 1 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 61 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 2 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 67 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 6 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.