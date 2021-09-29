Daily Weather Forecast For Clinton

CLINTON, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, September 29 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 83 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Thursday, September 30 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 81 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Friday, October 1 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 80 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 2 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 78 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



