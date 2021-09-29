CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New River, AZ

Wednesday rain in New River meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

New River Daily
 9 days ago

(NEW RIVER, AZ) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in New River Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for New River:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0cBa5hkT00

  • Wednesday, September 29

    Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 30

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

New River, AZ
With New River Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

