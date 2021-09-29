CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

United Airlines expected to fire nearly 600 workers for defying vaccine mandate

The Guardian
The Guardian
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d8aHJ_0cBa5e6I00
United Airlines became the first US airline to require Covid-19 vaccinations for all domestic employees.

United Airlines has said nearly 600 US-based employees are facing termination after failing to comply with the carrier’s vaccination policy.

In early August, the company became the first US airline to require Covid-19 vaccinations for all domestic employees, requiring proof of vaccination by Monday.

The carrier said that on Tuesday, it would start the process of firing 593 employees who decided not to get vaccinated.

“This was an incredibly difficult decision but keeping our team safe has always been our first priority,” chief executive Scott Kirby and president Brett Hart told employees in a memo.

The workers can save their jobs if they get vaccinated before their formal termination meetings, the company officials said.

United has received requests for vaccine exemptions from employees for religious and medical reasons. Those employees account for less than 3% of the airline’s 67,000 US workforce, United officials said.

The company had plans to put employees who received religious exemptions on temporary, unpaid personal leave from 2 October. Those plans, however, have been put on hold until 15 October because of a lawsuit challenging the policy.

Excluding those who have sought an exemption, United said more than 99% of US-based employees have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A company spokesperson said the airline plans to hire about 25,000 people over the next few years, and vaccination will be a condition of employment for all new hires.

United will also require students at its pilot training school to get vaccinated, the spokesperson said.

The company dismissed the notion that the vaccine requirement was deterring applicants for jobs at the air carrier.

United received 700 applications for about 400 job postings last month at a Denver career fair. Similarly, it has received more than 20,000 applications for about 2,000 open positions for flight attendants, the spokesperson said.

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Major Airlines Are Banning This as of Dec. 8

The White House has not shied away from introducing new vaccination requirements, as more than 70 million eligible people in the U.S. remain unvaccinated, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky, MD. On Sept. 9, President Joe Biden revealed his new COVID action plan, which requires vaccinations for employees of large-scale companies, health care workers, and federal employees. But Biden also announced that he would be creating a vaccine mandate to cover federal contractors as well—and now, most major airlines have announced that they're planning to fall in line with the order.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Kirby
CBS New York

As COVID Vaccine Mandate Takes Effect, Approximately 8,000 DOE Employees Out Of 148,000 Remain Unvaccinated

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City’s mandate requiring all public school employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 took effect Monday. Mayor Bill de Blasio said 95% of full-time workers have received at least one dose of the vaccine. “As of today, all the employees in our 1,600 schools are vaccinated, and that is unprecedented,” said de Blasio, who added he is confident in how the city is handling the mandate. “Ninety-five percent of all full-time DOE employees are vaccinated, 96% of all teachers, 99% of all principals,” de Blasio said. Approximately 8,000 out of all 148,000 DOE employees, 3,000 out of 78,000 teachers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WHO 13

American Airlines, Alaska Airlines and JetBlue will require employee vaccinations

American Airlines, Alaska Airlines and JetBlue are joining United Airlines in requiring employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, as the Biden administration steps up pressure on major U.S. carriers to require the shots. The airlines provide special flights, cargo hauling and other services for the government. The companies say that makes them government contractors who […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations
Best Life

Major Airlines Are Banning This One Thing on All Flights

The COVID pandemic has brought about many changes to air travel, including everything from universal mask mandates to changing the way we board planes to allow for more social distancing. Some policies have changed over time, such as keeping middle seats empty or stopping food and beverage service. But now, some major airlines are banning one specific thing during flights to keep everyone safe. Read on to see what you won't be seeing in the cabin for at least the rest of 2021.
LIFESTYLE
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Brace yourself for a mass exodus of employees

Restaurants struggling to hold onto their employees are about to hit by a major setback, according to new research. A survey of 13,659 wage earners by the online job marketplace Joblist revealed that 58% of restaurant and hotel employees intend to quit their jobs by the end of the year, stoking what the researchers have dubbed The Great Resignation.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
United Airlines
NewsBreak
Vaccines
CBS Denver

Farm Workers’ Advocates Claim Proposed Rules By Colorado Department Of Labor Regarding Overtime Is Unfair

DENVER (CBS4)– Leaders in the Latinx community are calling on Gov. Jared Polis to provide equal overtime rights for farm workers. The group said proposed rules by the Colorado Department of Labor Enforcement would negatively impact farm workers and communities of color. (credit: CBS) The proposed rule would exempt some farm employees from receiving 40 hours a week and 12 hours a day overtime pay. They would only receive overtime after 60 hours a week as part of a phased-in plan. Advocates say excluding farm workers from getting overtime is unfair compared to the way other seasonal workers are treated. (credit: CBS) “Like all the other workers in seasonal industries. Like the tourist industries. Like my goodness, our ski industry up in those beautiful mountains. Like all of the other seasonal industries, they all pay their workers overtime,” said former Colorado State Sen. Polly Baca. Advocates say the proposed rule increases the risk of farm workers being overworked and potentially injured on the job. The Colorado Department of Labor is hosting a public comment session on the proposed changes Nov. 1 but comments are being taken online now.
AGRICULTURE
WALB 10

Disabled Traveler Says Airline Destroyed His Wheelchair During Flight.

(InvestigateTV) - For people with disabilities, flying has become another obstacle because many have had their wheelchairs damaged or destroyed while traveling. In July 2020, Lanny Hill’s life changed forever after a work accident left him paralyzed from the waist down. “I was thinking, oh, I’m going to get better....
TRAVEL
CNBC

Why are Covid cases so high when millions are fully vaccinated? Blame the delta variant, experts say

The number of Covid cases being recorded daily in the West remains high, and even resembles earlier peaks at different points, or Covid waves, during the pandemic. The high numbers of cases remains attributable to the spread of the highly infectious delta variant, which usurped previous variants that themselves were more infectious than the original strain of Covid-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Matt Lillywhite

Experts Warn Of Major Food Shortage In The United States

If you've recently been shopping, you may have noticed that many items are out of stock. Unfortunately, food shortages are becoming more common due to supply chain issues and various economic factors. And, if experts are correct, the shortages could significantly worsen in the coming months.
The Guardian

The Guardian

27K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy