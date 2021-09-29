Montevideo Daily Weather Forecast
MONTEVIDEO, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 30
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 76 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 73 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
