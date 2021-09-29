Montevideo Daily Weather Forecast

MONTEVIDEO, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, September 29 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Thursday, September 30 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 76 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 1 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 2 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 73 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 5 mph



