Twitch's Chat Change Will Be A Breath Of Fresh Air

A prominent "Fortnite" leaker has shared that one of the most controversial vehicles in the battle royale's history is making its return later this season. Known leaker ShiinaBR tweeted that mechs were found in the files for Chapter 2 Season 8. ShiinaBR said they are unsure if the mechs mentioned in the file will be the same as the B.R.U.T.E. Mechs that plagued Season 10 of "Fortnite." The mechs available in "Fortnite" Season 10 were heavily disliked by the community due to their overpowering design, and many argued that the mechs helped players cheat their way to victory. Epic caved slightly to the B.R.U.T.E. Mech backlash, but once Season 10 ended and the mechs were gone, fans were pleased.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO