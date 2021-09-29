CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitch's Chat Change Will Be A Breath Of Fresh Air

By James Carr
Twitch is reportedly prepping a new tool to give streamers more control over who can and cannot comment in chat. The news was shared Twitter by Zach Bussey, who covers streamer news. Along with a screenshot of Twitch's new options, Bussey went into detail concerning the new tools, which include phone number verification for users to be able to post in chat. Options are also available for email verification, and streamers can set certain exceptions for subs, moderators, and VIPs, giving them more control over who interacts with their stream.

