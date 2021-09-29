Hilary Maggiore graduates from Ohio University

Paso Robles local graduates with bachelor of science in nursing

– Hilary Maggiore from Paso Robles graduated with a bachelor of science in nursing (baccalaureate nursing) from the College of Health Sciences and Professions at Ohio University during the Summer 2021 semester.

More than 1,900 students graduated with bachelors, masters or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for summer semester 2021. The graduates represented many areas of the United States and an abundance of countries, including: Bangladesh, China, Germany, Ghana, India, Netherlands and Nigeria, among others.

About Ohio University

