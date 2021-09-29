CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilary Maggiore graduates from Ohio University

By News Staff
 9 days ago
Paso Robles local graduates with bachelor of science in nursing

– Hilary Maggiore from Paso Robles graduated with a bachelor of science in nursing (baccalaureate nursing) from the College of Health Sciences and Professions at Ohio University during the Summer 2021 semester.

More than 1,900 students graduated with bachelors, masters or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for summer semester 2021. The graduates represented many areas of the United States and an abundance of countries, including: Bangladesh, China, Germany, Ghana, India, Netherlands and Nigeria, among others.

About Ohio University

Ohio University strives to be one of the best student-centered, transformative learning communities in America, where students realize their promise, faculty advance knowledge, staff achieve excellence, and alumni become global leaders. Ohio University is committed to fostering, embracing, and celebrating diversity in all its forms. Their Athens campus offers students a residential learning experience in a picturesque academic setting. Additional campuses and centers serve students across the state, and online programs further advance the University’s commitment to providing educational access and opportunity. Visit www.ohio.edu for more information.

