When Tom Brady Reportedly No Longer Wanted To Play For Bill Belichick
Tom Brady left the Patriots to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, but he reportedly first began contemplating life without Bill Belichick years prior. The relationship between Brady, Belichick and Robert Kraft will be explored in Seth Wickersham’s upcoming book, “It’s Better to Be Feared: The New England Patriots Dynasty and the Pursuit of Greatness.” ESPN on Wednesday released a preview containing multiple bits of newsworthy information, insight into the origins of Brady’s issues with his now-former head coach.nesn.com
