CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

When Tom Brady Reportedly No Longer Wanted To Play For Bill Belichick

By Dakota Randall
NESN
NESN
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tom Brady left the Patriots to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, but he reportedly first began contemplating life without Bill Belichick years prior. The relationship between Brady, Belichick and Robert Kraft will be explored in Seth Wickersham’s upcoming book, “It’s Better to Be Feared: The New England Patriots Dynasty and the Pursuit of Greatness.” ESPN on Wednesday released a preview containing multiple bits of newsworthy information, insight into the origins of Brady’s issues with his now-former head coach.

nesn.com

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Mac Jones Reveals What Tom Brady Told Him After Patriots’ Loss To Bucs

FOXBORO, Mass. — After nearly leading the New England Patriots to an unlikely victory Sunday night, Mac Jones met his predecessor, Tom Brady, at midfield. Their interaction was brief, a quick exchange of congratulations and well-wishes. Jones said Brady left him with a simple message. “He just told me to...
NFL
SheKnows

Gisele Bündchen & Daughter Vivian Look Just Alike in This Photo Cheering on Dad Tom Brady

It was game day for two proud NFL teams yesterday, and fans far and wide came out to support the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Among those dedicated fans was Tom Brady’s wife Gisele Bündchen and the couple’s two kids — 11-year-old son Benjamin Brady and 8-year-old daughter Vivan Lake Brady. As the game carried on, the longtime model posted a selfie to Instagram featuring her two kids, and we couldn’t get over how much Vivian looked just like her mom!
NFL
New York Post

Robert Kraft called Bill Belichick the ‘biggest f–king a–hole in my life’

Trouble in paradise, or the grumblings of an annoyed co-worker?. A new book, “It’s Better to Be Feared” by ESPN writer Seth Wickersham, explores the Patriots dynasty through hundreds of sources and interviews that reveal the secretive inner workings of the team from 2001-19. The book suggests the relationship between owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick may not be particularly rosy.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Kraft
Person
Tom Brady
247Sports

Bruce Arians: Buccaneers coach says it's 'a shame' Dak Prescott had to face Tom Brady

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott grabbed the attention of the country on Thursday night with his performance in a narrow loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While Prescott’s play earned him tons of praise and respect, it was not enough to overcome one major hurdle. Going against Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, it was always going to be an uphill battle, according to Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#American Football#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Espn#Sethwickersham
CBS Boston

What Could Have Kept Brady With The Patriots? The QB Just Wanted A Contract, Seth Wickersham Says

BOSTON (CBS) — Amid all of the pomp, circumstance, hype and excitement for Sunday night’s game featuring Tom Brady’s return to New England, there is this one unanswered question: Why isn’t Tom Brady still playing for the Patriots? While the quarterback’s departure took place 18 months ago, its significance is still felt across the NFL. Brady went ahead and won a Super Bowl and a Super Bowl MVP with the Buccaneers, who hadn’t won a single playoff game in the 17 years prior to his arrival. Meanwhile the Patriots went through a 7-9 season without Brady, and they now sit at 1-2...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Podcast: Bill Belichick made a brutal coaching error against the Buccaneers

The more we looked at the New England Patriots’ decision to go for it on fourth down, the more we grew to dislike it. Bill Belichick elected to ask kicker Nick Folk to match his career-long (56 yards) in the pouring rain and in the closing moments of one of the biggest regular-season games of the year. (We agreed with the decision at first. And then changed our minds and came to the conclusion that it was the wrong call.)
NFL
USA Today

Tom Brady's kids are ruthless: 'I know nothing in this house'

He might be the greatest quarterback in football history, but Tom Brady’s legend and stardom are checked at the door when he gets home every day. Speaking to Jim Gray on the “Let’s Go” podcast on SiriusXM, the future first-ballot Hall of Famer was asked about being named to Time Magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people for 2021.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Bill Belichick Had Telling Admission On Tom Brady Relationship

Tom Brady’s longtime personal trainer, Alex Guerrero, took some shots at Bill Belichick and the Patriots franchise earlier this week. Guerrero alleged that Belichick didn’t know how to treat Brady during his final years with the franchise. “The interesting thing I think there — and this is just me, an...
NFL
The Spun

Video: Tom Brady, Bill Belichick Postgame Handshake Going Viral

Tom Brady won the return game. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the New England Patriots, 19-17, on Sunday night. Tampa Bay made a field goal with a couple of minutes remaining to take the lead. New England was unable to do the same in rainy conditions. Brady and the Buccaneers...
NFL
CBS Sports

Bill Belichick says Patriots wanted Tom Brady to stay in New England, never a question about not wanting him

Tom Brady is heading back to Foxborough to face his former team in the New England Patriots this Sunday. And he's bringing the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers with him. Even before this game was next on the schedule, the NFL world couldn't help but look ahead and the hype is only going to grow as we get closer to kickoff. This week will also serve as a rehashing of the quarterback's departure from the franchise he'd won six titles with over a two-decade run of dominance.
NFL
fox40jackson.com

Tom Brady defends personal trainer amid criticism of Bill Belichick

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady came to the defense of Alex Guerrero on Thursday after his longtime personal trainer criticized Bill Belichick. Guerrero made the remarks in an interview with the Boston Herald, saying the legendary head coach “never evolved” and treated older players like they were still young. Guerrero criticized the Patriots coach less than two weeks before Brady faces his former team in New England.
NFL
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
26K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy