4-Day Weather Forecast For Ulysses
ULYSSES, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 54 °F
- 13 to 20 mph wind
Thursday, September 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 67 °F, low 53 °F
- 5 to 17 mph wind
Friday, October 1
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 66 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
