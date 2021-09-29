The AP Interview: Ethiopia crisis 'stain on our conscience'

The US envoy on Yemen on Friday started a fresh peace bid that includes a stop in Saudi Arabia, which succeeded in scuttling a UN-backed probe into abuses in the conflict. Tim Lenderking, tasked by President Joe Biden with working to end a war that has brought a humanitarian catastrophe, arrived in Jordan and will also visit Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Oman, the State Department said. It said the envoy would seek "immediate relief" for Yemenis in talks on the deadly assault by Iranian-backed Huthi rebels as they try to take over the key northern city of Marib. The offensive "is exacerbating the humanitarian crisis, killing civilians and defying the international consensus on the urgent need for a peaceful resolution to the conflict," a State Department statement said.

