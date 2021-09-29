OPEC+ decisions meeting incremental demand rises, Barkindo says

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said in opening remarks to a technical OPEC+ meeting on Wednesday that the group’s gradual production increases were addressing rises in oil demand while preventing excess supplies building up.

“From where we stand today, the OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial decisions to begin returning 400,000 barrels per day to the market each month continue to help balance the need for incremental increases to address demand, while guarding against the potential for supply overhangs,” he said, according to OPEC’s Twitter account.