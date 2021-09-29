Ironwood Weather Forecast
IRONWOOD, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 78 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 68 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
