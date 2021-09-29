Weather Forecast For Cherokee
CHEROKEE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Widespread fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, September 30
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
