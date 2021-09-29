4-Day Weather Forecast For Everett

EVERETT, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, September 29 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 70 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Thursday, September 30 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 68 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Friday, October 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 69 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 2 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 73 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.