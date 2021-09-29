4-Day Weather Forecast For Everett
EVERETT, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, September 29
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 73 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
